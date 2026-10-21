Maldives President commends professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces

RAWALPINDI, OCT 21 /DNA/ – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), called on H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives, in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment and avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation were discussed. Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening defence cooperation, institutional linkages and professional exchanges.

The COAS & CDF highlighted the longstanding and cordial relations between Pakistan and the Maldives and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and promoting regional peace, stability and security through constructive engagement.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu commended the professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and appreciated Pakistan’s continued efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.