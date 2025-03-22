Malaysia’s Vision for ASEAN 2025: Strengthening Regional Unity and Sustainability

Highlighting the economic ties between ASEAN and Pakistan, the High Commissioner noted that bilateral trade reached an all-time high of USD 11.8 billion in recent years. With Pakistan’s ongoing economic diplomacy efforts, he expressed confidence in further increasing trade and investment between ASEAN and Pakistan

Ansar M Bhatti/DNA

ISLAMABAD: The High Commissioner of Malaysia, Dato Azhar bin Mazlan, has

reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to ASEAN as the cornerstone of its foreign

policy. Addressing an audience in Islamabad, he emphasized Malaysia’s

responsibility in leading ASEAN in 2025 as its Chair, marking a significant

milestone in regional cooperation.

Highlighting the economic ties between ASEAN and Pakistan, the High

Commissioner noted that bilateral trade reached an all-time high of USD 11.8

billion in recent years. With Pakistan’s ongoing economic diplomacy efforts, he

expressed confidence in further increasing trade and investment between ASEAN

and Pakistan.

To a question about the Pakistan’s status as full dialogue partner, the high

commissioner said that there was an ASEAN moratorium therefore until and unless

that moratorium is lifted Pakistan may not be able to become a full dialogue

partner.

He said, Malaysia is committed to expediting the admission of Timor-Leste as

the 11th member of ASEAN, further strengthening the unity and inclusiveness of

our community.

‘At the same time, we will also prioritize regional peace and stability,

including efforts to progress the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus

towards facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Myanmar’.

Malaysia is committed to advancing negotiations on the Code of Conduct of

Parties in the South China Sea, ensuring stability and mutual understanding in

the region.

Malaysia is dedicated to ensuring that ASEAN remains an inclusive,

forward-looking, and resilient organization,” said High Commissioner Dato Azhar

bin Mazlan.

Malaysia’s leadership will be guided by the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and

its Blueprints, as well as the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025.

These frameworks have contributed to ASEAN’s achievements in fostering regional

peace, stability, and prosperity. Looking ahead, the ASEAN Community Vision

2045 will be adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, charting the

course for the next two decades.

Key Priorities Under Malaysia’s Chairmanship include Strengthening ASEAN

Centrality by promoting strategic trust through sustained dialogue, diplomacy,

and goodwill among nations.

Expanding ASEAN’s partnerships beyond the region, including strengthening

ties with Pakistan. Enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and investment with a focus on

inclusivity, sustainability, and regional economic growth.

Promoting digital resilience, green finance, market integration, and supply

chain development.

Addressing development gaps and inequalities to improve living standards

while mitigating climate change impacts.

“As Malaysia assumes ASEAN’s Chairmanship in 2025, it is not just about

regional diplomacy but about building a future together—one of shared

prosperity, peace, and mutual respect,” said Dato Azhar bin Mazlan. He invited

media representatives and stakeholders to play a role in fostering greater

understanding and awareness of ASEAN’s vision.

“As we break our fast together this evening, let us be reminded that unity

and cooperation are the bedrock of progress. Let us work together to ensure

that ASEAN remains strong, united, and inclusive for generations to come,” he

concluded.