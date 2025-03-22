Malaysia’s Vision for ASEAN 2025: Strengthening Regional Unity and Sustainability
Ansar M Bhatti/DNA
ISLAMABAD: The High Commissioner of Malaysia, Dato Azhar bin Mazlan, has
reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to ASEAN as the cornerstone of its foreign
policy. Addressing an audience in Islamabad, he emphasized Malaysia’s
responsibility in leading ASEAN in 2025 as its Chair, marking a significant
milestone in regional cooperation.
Highlighting the economic ties between ASEAN and Pakistan, the High
Commissioner noted that bilateral trade reached an all-time high of USD 11.8
billion in recent years. With Pakistan’s ongoing economic diplomacy efforts, he
expressed confidence in further increasing trade and investment between ASEAN
and Pakistan.
To a question about the Pakistan’s status as full dialogue partner, the high
commissioner said that there was an ASEAN moratorium therefore until and unless
that moratorium is lifted Pakistan may not be able to become a full dialogue
partner.
He said, Malaysia is committed to expediting the admission of Timor-Leste as
the 11th member of ASEAN, further strengthening the unity and inclusiveness of
our community.
‘At the same time, we will also prioritize regional peace and stability,
including efforts to progress the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus
towards facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Myanmar’.
Malaysia is committed to advancing negotiations on the Code of Conduct of
Parties in the South China Sea, ensuring stability and mutual understanding in
the region.
Malaysia is dedicated to ensuring that ASEAN remains an inclusive,
forward-looking, and resilient organization,” said High Commissioner Dato Azhar
bin Mazlan.
Malaysia’s leadership will be guided by the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and
its Blueprints, as well as the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025.
These frameworks have contributed to ASEAN’s achievements in fostering regional
peace, stability, and prosperity. Looking ahead, the ASEAN Community Vision
2045 will be adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, charting the
course for the next two decades.
Key Priorities Under Malaysia’s Chairmanship include Strengthening ASEAN
Centrality by promoting strategic trust through sustained dialogue, diplomacy,
and goodwill among nations.
Expanding ASEAN’s partnerships beyond the region, including strengthening
ties with Pakistan. Enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and investment with a focus on
inclusivity, sustainability, and regional economic growth.
Promoting digital resilience, green finance, market integration, and supply
chain development.
Addressing development gaps and inequalities to improve living standards
while mitigating climate change impacts.
“As Malaysia assumes ASEAN’s Chairmanship in 2025, it is not just about
regional diplomacy but about building a future together—one of shared
prosperity, peace, and mutual respect,” said Dato Azhar bin Mazlan. He invited
media representatives and stakeholders to play a role in fostering greater
understanding and awareness of ASEAN’s vision.
“As we break our fast together this evening, let us be reminded that unity
and cooperation are the bedrock of progress. Let us work together to ensure
that ASEAN remains strong, united, and inclusive for generations to come,” he
concluded.
