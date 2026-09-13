Malaysian PM rejects Indian media attempt to link Pakistan to terrorism

KUALA LUMPUR, SEP 13: Another clumsy attempt by Modi’s pro-government media to link Pakistan with terrorism fell flat after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim rejected any such connection and said he had not been provided with evidence linking the Pakistani state to terrorism.

Speaking in an interview with NDTV, on the sidelines of the Brics Summit, Ibrahim was first asked whether Israel’s actions in Gaza amounted to state terrorism.



“Yes, it is state terrorism,” the Malaysian prime minister replied.

The interviewer then raised the Pahalgam attack and attempted to draw a connection between Pakistan and the incident, which took place in April 2025.

Ibrahim, however, said Malaysia’s security agencies had not informed him that the Pakistani state was involved in terrorism.

The Malaysian prime minister also said that he had not been presented with any evidence regarding the Pahalgam incident, effectively rejecting the attempt to establish a link between Pakistan and the attack.

The attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, 2025.

Without offering any evidence, New Delhi accused Islamabad of orchestrating the deadly attack in Pahalgam — a charge that Islamabad denied and also asked it to hold a neutral investigation.

On May 6-7, India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, prompting a befitting and conclusive response by Pakistan’s armed forces.

Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed eight Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafale jets, and dozens of drones.