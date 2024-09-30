Malaysian PM Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim to visit Pakistan from Oct 2

ISLAMABAD, SEP 30 /DNA/ – At the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 2-4 October 2024. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Ministers, Deputy Ministers and senior officials.

Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hold meetings with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts. They will also discuss regional and global developments.

Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations.