Malaysian High Commissioner hosts farewell, welcome dinners for ASEAN Envoys
DNA
ISLAMABAD, NOV 17: The Malaysian High Commissioner and Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) organized a farewell dinner for the outgoing Indonesian Ambassador and a welcome dinner for the new Bruneian High Commissioner on November 15, 2023, at Serena Hotel.
The event was attended by ASEAN Heads of Mission in Islamabad along with their spouses.”
Related News
Malaysian High Commissioner hosts farewell, welcome dinners for ASEAN Envoys
DNA ISLAMABAD, NOV 17: The Malaysian High Commissioner and Chair of the ASEAN Committee inRead More
Ethiopian Embassy unveils ‘Medemer Generation’ Book of PM Abiy Ahmed in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, NOV 17: /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia inRead More
Comments are Closed