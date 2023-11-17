Friday, November 17, 2023
Malaysian High Commissioner hosts farewell, welcome dinners for ASEAN Envoys

| November 17, 2023
https://islamabadpost.com.pk/malaysian-high-commissioner-hosts-farewell-welcome-dinners-for-asean-envoys/

DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 17: The Malaysian High Commissioner and Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) organized a farewell dinner for the outgoing Indonesian Ambassador and a welcome dinner for the new Bruneian High Commissioner on November 15, 2023, at Serena Hotel.

The event was attended by ASEAN Heads of Mission in Islamabad along with their spouses.”

