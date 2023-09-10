Malaysian High Commission organises Merdeka Islamabad Fun Ride 2023

Sports Desk

ISLAMABAD: The High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad, under its Sports and Recreation Club (Kelab STMI) and in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ladies Association, Malaysia (PERWAKILAN), successfully organized the Merdeka Islamabad Fun Ride 2023. The event was held to commemorate Malaysia’s 66th Independence Day on 31 August 2023. Forty participants which include the High Commissioner of Malaysia H.E. Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, officers and staff of the High Commission, and family members have joined the event. Two officials from the Indonesian Embassy, represented by its Defence Office were also participated.

The event started at 0800hrs with Madam Amelia Amani Lee, President of PERWAKILAN Islamabad did the flag-off, signified the commencement of the event. Participants were later cycling from the High Commission of Malaysia towards Faisal Mosque. Total distance covered is 14 kilometres.

In his address, Ambassador Azhar Mazlan praised the members of the KELAB STMI for successfully organising the event. H.E. Ambassador Azhar also emphasized on the importance of organizing such event to showcase the sense of belonging and sense of community-driven to the community. According to H.E. Ambassador Azhar, the Merdeka Fun Ride 2023 is one of several special events planned for the Malaysia Independence Month.

Apart from serving as a tool to flourish the spirit of nationalism among Malaysians especially to the younger generations, the Merdeka Islamabad Fun Ride 2023 also aims to further strengthen relations and unity among Malaysia officials and Pakistanis who are serving at the High Commission. The success of the event symbolises the strong unity among the participants which is vital to bring an organisation to another level.