Malaysian High Commission hosts sumptuous Eid Milan Open House

ISLAMABAD, APRIL 3 (DNA):The Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad warmly welcomed the families of Pakistanis and Malaysians to its annual Eid Milan Open House, a vibrant celebration of unity, culture, and the spirit of Eid. The event, held at the High Commission’s premises, was attended by diplomats, community members, and distinguished guests who gathered to mark the joyous occasion together.

The High Commissioner of Malaysia Dato Azhar bin Mazlan and Puan Amelia Amani Lee Abdullah greeted the guests upon arrival. Heads of Missions of the ASEAN countries and Dean of the African Group Mohammad Karmoune Ambassador of Morocco, Russian ambassador, Charge d Affaires of the Australian High Commission, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Ambassador of Nepal, diplomats from Tajik and Kyrgyz embassies also attended the event.

The Eid Milan Open House is a cherished tradition that fosters harmony between the Malaysian and Pakistani communities in Pakistan. This year’s event featured a warm reception by His Excellency the Malaysian High Commissioner, along with senior diplomats and officials from the High Commission. Attendees were treated to an array of traditional Malaysian and Pakistani delicacies, symbolizing the deep-rooted culinary and cultural ties between the two nations. The traditional KP dish, Nameekn Ghost (salted meat), was also served to the guests, who thoroughly enjoyed it.

A variety of engaging activities and performances enriched the celebration. Guests enjoyed the lively atmosphere, exchanging greetings and strengthening friendships that transcend borders.

In his address, the Malaysian High Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the attendees for their participation and emphasized the significance of such gatherings in reinforcing bilateral relations. “Eid is a time of togetherness, reflection, and gratitude. Today, as Malaysians and Pakistanis come together under one roof, we celebrate not only our shared values but also the strong and enduring bond between our two nations,” he remarked.

The event also provided an opportunity for attendees to network and discuss cultural and economic collaborations between Malaysia and Pakistan. Many participants expressed their appreciation for the Malaysian High Commission’s efforts in bringing communities together and looked forward to more such events in the future.

The Eid Milan Open House concluded on a high note, leaving guests with cherished memories of a delightful evening filled with laughter, joy, and the true essence of Eid. This annual celebration continues to serve as a beacon of friendship and goodwill between Malaysia and Pakistan, strengthening the cultural bridge that unites their people.