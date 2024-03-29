Malaysian HC donates educational supplies to Islamabad Model College For Girls

ISLAMABAD, MAR 29 /DNA/ – High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad, under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), donated essential educational materials to Islamabad Model College for Girls, located in Quaid-E-Azam University Colony, Islamabad. The donation includes 60 chairs and 10 tables for preschool children, 30 stationery-filled goodie bags, and a fresh coat of paint for the classrooms, aims to enhance the learning environment for the students and support the institution’s educational goals.

His Excellency Ambassador Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, has handed over the donated items at the school premises. The event witnessed the presence of former participants of Pakistan’s MTCP program alongside dedicated staff members of the High Commission.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Azhar Mazlan underscored Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to fostering educational advancement in Pakistan. He expressed his delight in supporting education and empowering young minds through this donation. He emphasised the importance of education in shaping the future of communities and countries, highlighting Malaysia’s commitment to promoting education globally.

The Headmistress of Islamabad Model College for Girls expressed her gratitude for the donation, noting that it will significantly improve the learning experience of the students. She praised the longstanding relations between Malaysia and Pakistan and thanked the High Commission for their continuous support.

The donation ceremony served as a symbol of the strong ties between Malaysia and Pakistan, and the shared commitment to education and development.