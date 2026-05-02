Malaysian envoy praises strong bilaterally ties with Pakistan

PESHAWAR, MAY 2 (DNA): The High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, on Saturday underscored the deep-rooted and friendly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia, saying both countries were making consistent efforts toward economic development and regional cooperation.

He expressed these views during his visit to China Window in Peshawar, where he toured different galleries, signed the Friendship Wall, and recorded his impressions in the guest book.

Talking to media, the High Commissioner said that Pakistan was playing an important role in the current international scenario, which had been widely acknowledged globally. He remarked that global attention was focused on Pakistan and expressed confidence in the country’s efforts to help ease regional tensions.

He termed Peshawar a peaceful city and said that he was pleased to visit the provincial capital. He emphasized that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed close and cordial relations based on shared values, mutual respect, and strong people-to-people contacts.

Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan noted that bilateral cooperation between the two countries was expanding across multiple sectors, including trade, education, tourism and cultural exchanges. He highlighted vast opportunities for collaboration in areas such as the halal industry, agriculture, and green energy, reaffirming both sides’ commitment to enhancing trade and investment.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening educational and media linkages to promote greater mutual understanding, appreciating the role of media in fostering positive bilateral relations.

Referring to historical and cultural affinities, he said that Pakistan and Malaysia shared similar views on key regional and global issues, adding that their diplomatic relations continued to strengthen over time.

The envoy described China Window as a unique symbol of Pakistan-China friendship in Peshawar and expressed optimism that countries in the region would continue efforts to promote peace and stability.=DNA