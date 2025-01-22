Malaysian, Brunei envoys chief guests: Rising Stars Hockey Club lifts Chief of Army Staff trophy

Team Coach Asif Bhatti and Manager Ansar Bhatti congratulated players for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 /DNA/ – The final match of 2nd Chief of Army Staff Inter Club Hockey Championship 2025 was played at Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

After an interesting and thrilling match, the match was tied at 2.2 goals and both teams managed to score 3.3 goals in the penalty shoot-outs.

Rising Star Hockey Club won the Chief of Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Tournament by defeating Nishtar Hockey Club by 6 goals to 5 in the sudden death competition.

Among the special guests High Commissioner of Malaysia Mr. Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Darul Islam Brunei Mr. Kamal Ahmed, Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board Mr. Syed Naveedur Rehman, Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed Sr Chaudhry Atif Hanif is the main sponsor of this tournament, Urban Group and CEO of Rang Duka Mr. Waqas Hameed, Co-Chairman of Ring Two Mrs. Uzma, CEO of Green City Housing Society were present at the ground and thoroughly enjoyed this thrilling and exciting match.

Azim Jatt and Wajahat Munir performed the umpiring duties in today’s match while Muhammad Imran was the reserve umpire.

The technical official in the field jury was Rizwan Rana along with Ehsanullah Niazi and Raja Muhammad Latif were part of the jury.

International hockey empire Sohail Janjua was also present.

Tournament Director Chaudhry Mehboob Javed and Assistant Tournament Director Waseem Baig were also present. Team coach Asif Bhatti and Manager Ansar Bhatti congratulated players for outstanding performance.