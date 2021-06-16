Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Malaysia says China to contribute 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines

| June 16, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, JUN 16 – Malaysia’s foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Wednesday China had agreed to contribute 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines made by its drugmaker Sinovac BioTech to the Southeast Asian country.

“This timely contribution will bolster the vaccination process and assist the ongoing rollout of Malaysia’s National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme,” Hishammuddin said. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

