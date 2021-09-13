Malaysia pledges USD 100,000 for Afghanistan

Dato Saifuddin Abdullah says security of Afghan people top most priority

KUALA LUMPUR: YB Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated virtually in a United Nations’ High-level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan on 13 September 2021.

The emergency Meeting was convened by António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General to demonstrate solidarity for the people of Afghanistan and to issue a flash appeal for funding and support by the international community to address the acute humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister further pledged financial contribution from Malaysia amounting to USD100,000 to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

The UN Secretary-General highlighted the urgent need for USD 604 million to support 11 million Afghan people for the next four months. In YB Foreign Minister’s intervention during the Meeting, he stressed that the safety, security, human rights and the wellbeing of all Afghan people and other nationals in the country must be given priority and be protected, and pushed for immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

YB Foreign Minister underscored Malaysia’s support for an inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan owned and Afghan-controlled process, towards a lasting political solution that would bring about peace and security in Afghanistan.

He also urged respect for the sanctity of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Afghanistan, which guarantees the full and meaningful participation of women, youth, and minorities.