Malaysia-Pakistan iftar celebrates “Two Nations, One Ummah” in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, MAR 9 /DNA/ – Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan and To’ Puan Amelia Amani Lee Abdullah hosted the Iftar Reception themed “Two Nations, One Ummah: Malaysia & Pakistan”. Dr. Mufti Akeel-Ur-Rehman Pirzada, Grand Mufti of Islamabad/Chairman Ulama Aman (Peace) Committee of Pakistan graced the occasion as a Guest Speaker.

Distinguished guests present were senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, Islamabad-based ASEAN Heads of Mission, heads of think tank, members of the media, Malaysian diaspora, Friends of Malaysia, and staff members of the High Commission with families.

Apart from celebrating the blessed month of Ramadan, the gathering was a testimony of the strong fraternal ties between Malaysia and Pakistan bonded by one faith, shared traditions, and a commitment to upholding Islamic values. In his welcoming remarks, the High Commissioner underscored the excellent ties between Malaysia and Pakistan. He stated that Malaysia placed high regard to its strong brotherly relationship with Pakistan. Going forward, he was confident that with the ongoing collaborative efforts, the relationship would soar to a higher level.

During the event, the guests enjoyed an array of specially curated Malaysian cuisines such as beef rendang, bubur lambuk, fried chicken, fried spaghetti, mutton curry, scented rice, as well as traditional Malaysian savoury and desserts.