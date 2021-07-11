Malaysia offers scholarships to Pak students
Priority will be given to the following areas of study: Economics and Banking, Business Management, Science and Technology
Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: The Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) has invited full time postgraduate Master’s Degree Programmes students from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to apply for MTCP Scholarship for the Academic Year of 2021/2022.
All applications are to be submitted through online application system via the link https://biasiswa.mohe.gov.my/INTER/
Full time postgraduate students are invited to take Master’s Degree Programme in 20 Malaysian Higher Learning Institutions including Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM)
Priority will be given to the following areas of study: Economics and Banking, Business Management, Science and Technology (not including nursing, medicine, clinical pharmacy), International Relations and Diplomacy, Public Policy and Governance, Agriculture and Livestock and Social Science.
For more information, the applicants may visit the following website to have more information https://biasiswa.mohe.gov.my/INTER/index_criteria_MTCP.php
Related News
Vaccine certificate must for tourists: NCOC
ISLAMABAD, July 11 (DNA): National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)announced on Sunday that COVID-19 vaccineRead More
70th anniversary of Pakistan-Japan diplomatic relations next year big demand of Pak mango’s in Japan Envoy
DNA KARACHI: Deputy Consul General of Japan in Karachi Ashida Noori has said that culturalRead More
Comments are Closed