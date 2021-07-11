Sunday, July 11, 2021
Malaysia offers scholarships to Pak students

| July 11, 2021

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) has invited full time postgraduate Master’s Degree Programmes students from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to apply for MTCP Scholarship for the Academic Year of 2021/2022.

All applications are to be submitted through online application system via the link https://biasiswa.mohe.gov.my/INTER/

Full time postgraduate students are invited to take Master’s Degree Programme in 20 Malaysian Higher Learning Institutions including Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM)

Priority will be given to the following areas of study: Economics and Banking, Business Management, Science and Technology (not including nursing, medicine, clinical pharmacy), International Relations and Diplomacy, Public Policy and Governance, Agriculture and Livestock and Social Science.

For more information, the applicants may visit the following website to have more information https://biasiswa.mohe.gov.my/INTER/index_criteria_MTCP.php

