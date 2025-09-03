Malaysia marks 68th National Day in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 3: /DNA/ – The 68th National Day of Malaysia was celebrated with a ceremonial cake-cutting event at the prestigious Islamabad Serena Hotel.

The celebration was graced by Chief Guest Bilal Azhar Kayani, State Minister for Finance of Pakistan, and Dato’ Azhar bin Mazlan, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including the esteemed heads of mission from ASEAN member countries, senior Pakistani government officials, prominent members of the business community, and friends of Malaysia from various walks of life.

The ceremony highlighted the strong and enduring bilateral relations between Malaysia and Pakistan, built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared values. The festivities reflected the vibrant Malaysian culture and the significance of its National Day.

In his address, High Commissioner Dato’ Azhar bin Mazlan expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their continued friendship and support. He emphasized Malaysia’s commitment to further deepening ties with Pakistan in areas of trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

The Chief Guest, State Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani, extended warm congratulations to the Malaysian government and its people on behalf of Pakistan. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening the multifaceted partnership with Malaysia and enhancing collaboration within international forums.

The event fostered an atmosphere of camaraderie and diplomatic warmth, symbolizing the close kinship between the two nations.