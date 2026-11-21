ISLAMABAD, NOV 21 /DNA/ – The High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad hosted a Special Gathering 2026 on 20 November to recognise and express appreciation to media representatives and Friends of Malaysia for their continued support and contributions towards strengthening Malaysia–Pakistan bilateral relations.

The event, hosted by Amb. Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, was attended by members of the Pakistani media, representatives of various organisations, business associates, and friends and partners of the High Commission. It provided an opportunity to acknowledge their contributions to the High Commission’s diplomatic and public diplomacy engagements while further strengthening existing friendships and working relationships.

In his address, H.E. Amb. Dato’ Azhar reaffirmed Malaysia’s longstanding commitment to strengthening its close and friendly relations with Pakistan. He highlighted the historical foundations of bilateral ties, recalling that Pakistan was among the earliest countries to recognise Malaysia’s independence in 1957, and acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to the formulation of Malaysia’s Federal Constitution through the participation of Justice Abdul Hamid in the Reid Commission.

Drawing an analogy between history and the rear-view mirror of a vehicle, the High Commissioner stressed the importance of understanding and appreciating the past while continuing to look forward. He noted that Malaysia and Pakistan should build upon their longstanding friendship and past achievements to explore new opportunities for cooperation and pursue shared aspirations for progress and prosperity.

H.E. Amb. Dato’ Azhar also highlighted the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, including the elevation of Malaysia–Pakistan ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2019. He recalled the successful official visit of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan in October 2024, followed by the reciprocal visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Malaysia in October 2025, describing these high-level exchanges as significant milestones that had further strengthened political engagement and opened new avenues for cooperation.

On the broader scope of bilateral relations, he underscored the importance of sustaining cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade and investment, education, tourism, defence, security, anti-corruption and regional peace and stability. He also acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani community in Malaysia, particularly in strengthening people-to-people connections and supporting economic and social exchanges between the two countries.

A significant part of his address was devoted to recognising the role of media practitioners in advancing Malaysia–Pakistan relations. He described members of the media as important partners and frontliners in promoting greater public awareness of the bilateral relationship, commending their reporting, articles, photography and coverage of the High Commission’s activities.

H.E. Amb. Dato’ Azhar also spoke warmly of the hospitality extended by the Pakistani people to Malaysian diplomats and their families, observing that the warmth, generosity and shared cultural values of the two societies had made Malaysians feel welcomed and comfortable in Pakistan. He emphasised that diplomacy was not confined to formal meetings and official engagements but was equally sustained through personal friendships, mutual trust and everyday interactions.

Earlier, First Secretary Mr. Alif Syafiq delivered welcoming remarks, sharing his experiences since assuming his duties in Islamabad in July 2026. He expressed sincere appreciation for the warm hospitality, generosity and excellent cooperation extended by Pakistani counterparts throughout his first four months in the country, noting that his engagements with government officials, media representatives, business contacts and other stakeholders had provided valuable opportunities to better understand Pakistan and its people.

Mr. Alif also highlighted the important contributions of media representatives and Friends of Malaysia in supporting the High Commission’s work and strengthening people-to-people relations between the two countries, emphasising that diplomacy extended beyond formal government-to-government engagements and required continuous interaction with the wider public.

The highlight of the gathering was the presentation of certificates of appreciation by H.E. Amb. Dato’ Azhar to selected media representatives and Friends of Malaysia in recognition of their valuable contributions and continued support for the High Commission’s activities. The ceremony was followed by a group photograph and refreshments, providing an opportunity for guests to interact and further strengthen their professional and personal connections.