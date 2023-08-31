Malaysia blessed with a rich  tapestry of cultures, traditions

66th Independence Day of Malaysia

DNA News Agency

ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner of Malaysia Azhar Mazlan has said Malaysia values its unity in diversity blessed with a rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions.

‘ As we progress into the future, we have forged a strong sense of nationhood which is deeply-rooted in our aspiration, shared values, mutual respect among our diverse ethnicities’.

The high commissioner made these remarks on the occasion of 66th National Day of Malaysia. A flag hoisting ceremony was performed on this occasion.

He further said, ‘on this auspicious occasion of the 66th Independence Day of Malaysia, I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations and sincere felicitations to fellow countrymen and countrywomen residing in Pakistan with a wish…’Selamat Hari Kebangsaan. Malaysia MADANI : Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’.

High Commissioner Mazlan added, as Malaysians living abroad, we should be proud of our beloved nation taking cognizant of the success stories Malaysia has achieved since independence as a progressive dynamic country.

‘We take immense pride in multiculturalism which has been the bedrock of our strength, unity in diversity. Over the past six and a half decades, Malaysia has achieved significant growth in nation building’.

As High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, I am proud to bear witness to the strong and enduring bond of brotherly ties between Malaysia and Pakistan.

The excellent diplomatic ties strengthened by close people-to-people contacts have contributed to an even closer relationship between Malaysia and Pakistan. In this context, I intend to take our relationship to a higher level, he added.

‘On this auspicious occasion, I would like to call on all Malaysians to reaffirm commitment to chart our future together premises on Malaysia MADANI principle of inclusivity, tolerance, and progress’.

H.E. Azhar Mazlan said, let us march ahead with unity in our hearts and determination in our souls. Like our forefathers before us, we should strive and work harder for a Malaysia we can be proud of for the generation to come, he concluded.