Malam Jabba’s mountainous terrain buzzed with aeromodelling activities

MINGORA, JUL 17 (DNA) – Aeromodellers from across the country on Saturday took a new and unique experience of flying their remote-control aircrafts at a height of 9,000 feet from sea level.

The day-long recreational-cum-learning event involving multiple aeromodelling activities was organized by Samson Group of Companies to create awareness about the hobby, as well as, promote Malam Jabba as one of the best adventurous and sports tourism destinations.

“Aeromodelling is one of the finest hobbies and its experience within mountains is really fantastic,” Usman Ahmed, an Aeromodeller from Islamabad, told APP here while describing the initiative a ‘remarkable step’ of the organization

He said the hobby was a mixture of technology and sports and provided two sorts of leisure in ‘one ticket’, adding there was a need to set up aeromodelling clubs in every major city, especially at every tourist destination to promote the sports.

Usman noted that Pakistan had only three aeromodelling clubs, whereas the United Kingdom had as many as 800 such facilities.He said he was grateful to the company’s management for providing aeromodellers an opportunity to inculcate knowledge of aviation industry in the budding ones.

According to Samson Group of Companies Spokesperson Samar Sabeen, four types of activities were arranged at Malam Jabba ski resort to attract the youth towards such a healthy activity.

She said static display of model aircrafts was arranged, in addition to remote control flying activity, kit assembling and others.

Sabeen said such an event was organized at Malam Jabba for the very first time, adding multiple aeromodelling groups had been invited from across the country.She said experts were also invited to give first-hand training to budding aeromodellers on landing and take-off techniques of model aircrafts.

“The hobby is gaining popularity across the country,” she said, adding such activities here were to attract to the locals towards the sports by imbibing its skills.

On the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation Director General Captain (Retd) Kamran Afridi said massive investment was being poured into tourism sector to uplift it in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been advocating for echo-friendly and sustainable one for since long.

He said five camping pods villages had been opened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas more sites were being identified for such facilities. = DNA

