DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 16: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar announced on Monday that the apex committee of the Makkah defense agreement is expected to convene in Islamabad later this month, marking a significant step in multilateral security cooperation among participating nations.

Speaking to reporters, Dar confirmed that Pakistan had been scheduled to host the next high-level meeting of the committee. “The apex committee of this body… will be actually meeting, hopefully, end of this month in Islamabad,” he said.

The announcement underscores Pakistan’s active role in the Makkah defense agreement framework and its commitment to regional security coordination. The upcoming meeting is expected to bring together senior defense and security officials from member countries to discuss shared security challenges and strengthen collaborative mechanisms.