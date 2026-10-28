Makkah Alliance first secretary general calls on DPM/FM Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (DNA):The First Secretary General of the Makkah Alliance for Defence, Lt. Gen. (R) Nauman Mahmood, HI (M), called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the DPM/FM congratulated Lt. Gen. (R) Nauman Mahmood on his appointment and wished him success in his important responsibilities.
The deputy prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts for regional and international peace and stability, and underscored the critical role of the Makkah Alliance for Defence in helping promote lasting peace in the region.
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