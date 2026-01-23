Major anti-encroachment Op in Islamabad Sector 14/1-G

ISLAMABAD, JAN 23 /DNA/ – The district administration today conducted a major operation against illegal encroachments in Sector 14/1-G, Islamabad.

The action was carried out on the special instructions of Director General (FGEHA) Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal. Supervised by a magistrate, the operation was led by the Assistant Commissioner of Islamabad and the Deputy Commissioner (LAC) of FGEHA.

The officials, including Tehsildar Mudassar Mehmood, Tehsildar Muhammad Ali, and Patwari Syed Khurram Naqvi, oversaw the process to ensure it was transparent and followed the law. The goal was to clear government land from illegal occupation.

During the operation, approximately 15 illegally built properties and structures were demolished. Heavy machinery was used to remove the encroachments, and police were deployed to maintain peace and order. No unpleasant incident was reported.

The district administration has made it clear that indiscriminate actions against encroachments will continue across the city. No leniency will be shown to those who occupy government land.

Citizens are urged to respect the law and avoid illegal constructions.