Major among two soldiers martyred in South Waziristan clash: ISPR

Rawalpindi, JUN 24 /DNA/ – Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District, on reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, eleven Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell, while seven Khwarij got injured.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah (age: 37 years, resident of District Chakwal), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice along with another brave son of soil Lance Naik Jibran Ullah (age: 27 years, resident of District Bannu). Major Moiz, Shaheed was renowned for his courage and daring actions in numerous operations conducted against the khwarij.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.