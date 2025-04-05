Maharang: Another Mallala in the Making?

Qamar Bashir

There was once a little girl named Malala in the peaceful valleys of Swat. She was known not for her strength but for her voice. Even as a child, Malala spoke passionately for the right of girls to get an education. She became a symbol of resistance against the darkness brought by the Pakistani Taliban. But her courage had a price. In a cruel attempt to silence her, they shot her. The attack could have ended her life, but fate had other plans. She survived and was taken to the United Kingdom, where she healed and emerged stronger than ever. Her wounds were deep, but they also became the reason the world started listening to her voice. From a small town in Pakistan, she rose to the international stage and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, becoming one of the most recognized human rights voices of our time.

Now, in the shadows of Balochistan, another fragile voice is rising—that of Maharang Baloch. This time, the oppressor is not a terrorist group but reportedly our own state security forces. Through their actions, they are shaping another global icon. Their resistance to her voice is the very fuel that may transform her from a local activist to an international symbol of justice.

Maharang’s demands are simple. She is asking for the missing persons—allegedly held without legal process—to be brought into the judicial system. Her call is not for rebellion or revenge; it is for justice, due process, and the rule of law. What wrong is there in asking for legal transparency? In any civilized nation, this should be the norm. She is not carrying arms. She does not promote violence. Her protests are peaceful, her words are firm, and her actions are grounded in democratic values. From her long marches to her public statements, she has stayed committed to a lawful, peaceful path.

Initially, Maharang’s voice was confined only to her village or town, but when her concerns remained unheard, she became the voice of all of Balochistan. When her demands continued to be ignored, her voice spread further, echoing loudly across social media and conventional media channels.

If the state continues to rely on brute force to silence voices, this division will deepen further. Moreover, if the state continues to enforce development without local consent, it will only erase the love and affection our people once held for our security forces. This is heartbreaking for patriotic Pakistanis who have witnessed our security forces’ transformation from heroes to being treated with suspicion and fear. I remember when people saluted their convoys with pride. Now, in many areas, those same convoys are viewed with suspicion and fear; they are shouted at, labeled terrorists, and pelted with stones. This is not just sad—it is dangerous for the unity of our country.

History has numerous examples of state aggression inadvertently turning local figures into international icons of resistance. Nelson Mandela became a global hero after being imprisoned by the apartheid regime. Aung San Suu Kyi’s years of house arrest by Myanmar’s military rulers amplified her voice globally. Ken Saro-Wiwa, executed by Nigeria’s military regime, brought global attention to the plight of the Ogoni people. Rosa Parks, through her quiet yet resolute defiance against racial segregation in the United States, sparked the civil rights movement, becoming an iconic figure worldwide. Similarly, Greta Thunberg, a young climate activist from Sweden, rose from obscurity to global prominence by challenging world leaders to act against climate change.

If Maharang Baloch is not respectfully released from jail, this hatred will reach new heights. Such state oppression will only accelerate her transformation into a global symbol of justified resistance. This elevation of the Balochistan issue from a domestic concern to an international one will severely damage the country’s global image. Such internationalization will inevitably cause immense economic, financial, and diplomatic harm.

These significant costs can only be avoided by recognizing Maharang Baloch as a respected daughter of the nation, addressing her genuine demands, and nurturing her as a national leader rather than treating her as an adversary.

I have watched Maharang Baloch closely. Her struggle is not personal; it is principled. She represents the grief of countless families whose loved ones have disappeared without explanation. She speaks not only for her people but for the dignity of every citizen who believes in the Constitution and basic human rights.

Baloch society, where I come from, is rooted in honor, tradition, and mutual respect. Even in times of tribal conflict, our unwritten code forbids harm to women, children, or the elderly. Violating this code brings shame and severe consequences. Unfortunately, this noble tradition has been ignored by some elements within the state. Instead of honoring Baloch dignity, these forces have trampled it.

It is still not too late. The government can still take the high road. They can meet Maharang Baloch, listen to her demands, and offer her the protection and respect she deserves. If they do, the fire burning in Balochistan can be calmed. The roadblocks, protests, and unrest can be replaced with hope and dialogue. Arresting her or ignoring her will only escalate the crisis. Releasing her and addressing her lawful demands can bring peace.

This approach should not be limited to Maharang Baloch. Every aggrieved citizen—in Balochistan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Sindh—deserves to be heard and treated with dignity. The path forward must be based on respect, not repression. We must bring our own people back into the national fold, not push them further away.

In the end, strength is not shown by silencing the weak. It is shown by lifting them, by meeting them halfway, by proving that justice and humanity still form the backbone of this nation. Let us not wait for another fragile girl from an obscure region to rise through tragedy. Let us rise with her in peace, dignity, and unity.

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former MD, SRBC

Macomb, Detroit, Michigan