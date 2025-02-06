“Made in Pakistan” exhibition held in Jeddah to exploit potential, boost B2B interaction

JEDDAH, Feb 6 (APP/DNA):Pakistan’s first single-country exhibition “Made in Pakistan” was held in the Port City of Jeddah providing an opportunity to exploit the immense potential of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia commercial ties and promote business-to-business interaction.

Held at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Conference Centre, the exhibition was participated by 137 companies from Pakistan.

Addressing the opening session of the three-day event, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal calling the event a milestone in Pakistan’s Middle East Reconnect Strategy, said that Pakistan was committed to enhance its economic relations with Saudi Arabia.

“This policy serves as a bridge for economic diplomacy, fostering business-to-business interactions and paving the way for long-term economic cooperation,” he said.

He highlighted that the “Made in Pakistan” exhibition had brought together a wide display of products from various industries with a special focus on sectors like sports goods, light engineering goods, textiles, food, construction materials and services sector.

He said that From our fine quality textile products to our aromatic basmati rice, and our world-class sports goods to our sophisticated surgical equipment, Pakistani products are symbol of skill, heritage, and a passion for excellence.

Pakistan-Saudi economic relations despite having a significant depth and strength has a vast untapped potential and opportunities to be exploited for mutual benefits. Pakistan is a market of 240 million people with abundant resources and unique geographical location. It offers a wide variety for investments and trade.

Recently, under government-to-government initiatives 34 memorandums of understanding for business activity worth $2.8 billion were signed and more business proposals in energy, mining, agriculture, human resources development are being discussed.

Saudi Arabia is the largest employment market for Pakistani manpower and upcoming international events like World Expo and FIFA world cup present huge opportunities for our partnership in Human Resource Development.

Ibrahim Almubarak, Assistant Minister, Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia, Abdul Aziz Al-sakran Deputy Governor General of Foreign Trade and Chairperson of Council of Saudi Chambers Hassan Moejeb Alhwaiz were among Saudi business leaders who were present on the occasion.

A large number of diplomats, Saudi business community leaders and Pakistani business leaders also attended the event and expressed confidence that this event will pave for important business relationships.

Ambassador of Pakistan in the Kingdon Ahmad Farooq welcomed guests at the event and highlighted the significance of Pak-Saudi ties. He also thanked Saudi leadership for their support for the Made in Pakistan exhibition event.