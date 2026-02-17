Macron eyes Rafale fighter jet deal in India

The visit follows New Delhi’s confirmation last week that it intends to place a major order for Rafale jets, as well as the signing of a landmark free trade agreement between India and the European Union in January

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron began a three-day visit to India on Tuesday, with talks focused on artificial intelligence cooperation and a potential multibillion-dollar Dassault Rafale fighter jet deal.

France is seeking to expand its military partnership with New Delhi, with discussions expected on a potential contract for 114 additional French fighter jets.

Macron and his wife Brigitte arrived around midnight on Monday in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, for his fourth visit to India since taking office in 2017.

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Tuesday.

Macron will then travel to New Delhi for an artificial intelligence summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

‘Contract of the century’

New Delhi has sought over the past decade to reduce its dependence on Russia, its traditional main supplier of military equipment, turning to other countries while also pushing for more domestic production.

An Indian defence ministry statement last week said the proposed purchase of Rafale jets had been cleared, with “the majority” of them to be manufactured in India.

The statement did not specify the exact number of jets New Delhi would purchase, but a New Delhi defence ministry source said that 114 was likely.

Christophe Jaffrelot, an India specialist at Sciences Po Center for International Studies in Paris, described the potential $35 billion deal for 114 Rafales as the “contract of the century” and a potential “crowning achievement” for bilateral ties.

If finalised, the jets would add to the 36 Rafales India purchased for its air force in 2016 and 26 it has ordered for its navy.

Negotiations over the additional aircraft still need to be concluded with manufacturer Dassault Aviation, but the French presidency has voiced optimism that what it calls a “historic” agreement could be reached.

Modi and Macron will also inaugurate on Tuesday India’s first helicopter final assembly line via videoconference from Mumbai, a joint venture between India’s Tata Group and Airbus.