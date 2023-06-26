Lt. General, three top army officers sacked after 9 May incidents: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, JUN 26: /DNA/ – Lt. General, three top army officers sacked after 9 May incidents: DGISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Monday that the military had dismissed an army officer of Lt Gen rank and several others for failing to protect the military installations on May 9.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is holding a press conference in Rawalpindi.

Maj Gen Sharif said the families of martyrs and all ranks of army are raising questions over the May 9 incidents and the desecration of martyrs’ monuments in many parts of the country during the riots.

“The May 9 incidents have proved that the what the enemy of Pakistan couldn’t do was done by these miscreants,” he added.

The DG ISPR further said that the May 9 incidents are “highly condemnable, a black chapter in Pakistan’s history and a big conspiracy against the country”.