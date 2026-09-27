LQ, UMT Sign MoU to Build Educated Cricket Stars

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Qalandars and the University of Management and Technology (UMT) have joined hands to nurture Pakistan’s young cricket talent through a three-year partnership focused on high-performance training, scholarships, coaching and opportunities for higher education.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Lahore Qalandars owner and CEO Atif Rana and UMT President Ibrahim Murad, marking a new collaboration aimed at combining professional cricket development with educational opportunities for promising young players.

Under the agreement, Lahore Qalandars will identify and recommend talented cricketers for admission and scholarship opportunities at UMT, while eligible students will receive scholarships and other educational facilities in accordance with the university’s policies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Atif Rana welcomed the partnership and said the collaboration would create new pathways for young cricketers to progress both on and off the field. “We will ensure that young players are not only educated but also equipped with practical skills,” Rana said, while thanking Ibrahim Murad for supporting scholarship opportunities for talented cricketers.

The Lahore Qalandars CEO said the partnership would help provide aspiring players with a stronger platform to develop their cricketing abilities while pursuing their education.

UMT President Ibrahim Murad said the university was committed to supporting talented athletes and providing them with opportunities to build successful futures alongside their sporting careers. “Lahore Qalandars and UMT will work together to produce new champions for Pakistan,” Murad said, adding that educated athletes could play an important role in representing the country at the international level.