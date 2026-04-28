Low awareness mars EU-Pakistan business forum

Staff Report/DNA

ISLAMABAD: The first-ever High-Level EU–Pakistan Business Forum was inaugurated here on Tuesday, aiming to open new avenues for trade, investment, and technology cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union.

The two-day event, organised in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, has brought together senior policymakers, business leaders, investors, and financial institutions from both sides. However, despite its strategic importance, participation from several major European companies remained limited, with many staying away reportedly due to ongoing regional tensions and the broader impact of conflicts in the Gulf and Middle East.

Officials noted that the forum suffered from relatively low visibility, with even mainstream European media showing limited awareness or coverage in the lead-up to the event. Observers suggest that the EU delegation in Pakistan may need to intensify outreach efforts, particularly to European business associations and media outlets, to fully realise the forum’s potential as a pivotal platform for economic engagement.

The EU is Pakistan’s largest single export destination and a leading global investor. The Forum seeks to move beyond existing strong trade ties toward deeper investment flows, technology partnerships, “greening” of supply chains, and sustainable industrial growth in a combined economic space of over 700 million people.EU Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Raimundas Karoblis, while inaugurating the Forum, highlighted the strength of current relations:“The European Union enjoys strong economic relations with Pakistan. It is a source of pride for me to say that the European Union is the top export destination for Pakistan. The purpose of the forum is not just to celebrate our trade relations, but to deepen, diversify, ‘green,’ and transform them into long-lasting investments. Through this, our mutual prosperity will thrive.”

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb underlined recent improvements in Pakistan’s macroeconomic fundamentals and ongoing structural reforms. He projected confidence under the theme “Pakistan Means Business,” emphasising the country’s stability and readiness to welcome quality investments.

Mr. Haroon Akhtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production, delivered a keynote address during the inaugural session. A major highlight of the opening was the formal launch of the EU-Pakistan Business Network, which brings together over 300 EU companies already active in Pakistan. The Network is expected to act as a unified voice for European businesses, facilitate policy dialogue, and support new entrants exploring opportunities in the country. A dedicated plenary session focused on the EU’s Global Gateway initiative — the bloc’s flagship €400 billion investment programme (2021–2027) aimed at mobilising sustainable infrastructure and connectivity projects worldwide.

Speakers included Mr. Peteris Ustubs, Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships; Ms. Thouraya Triki from the European Investment Bank; and Mr. Hans Bogaard from FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank.

Discussions throughout the day centred on priority sectors including agribusiness, digital innovation and fintech, green logistics, sustainable textiles, and responsible mining, addressing both opportunities and existing challenges.

Organisers have scheduled more than 600 B2B meetings over the two days, reflecting solid interest from participating European and Pakistani companies in forming joint ventures and partnerships. Several new financial programmes and collaboration agreements are also expected to be signed during the Forum.

Despite the challenges of visibility and broader regional uncertainties that kept some European players away, the event provides a structured high-level platform for dialogue and deal-making. Stakeholders hope the Forum will serve as a strong foundation for converting Pakistan-EU trade strength into enhanced investment and long-term industrial cooperation.