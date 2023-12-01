Saturday, December 2, 2023
Main Menu

Loss in Journalism: APNS pays tribute to Ajmal Dehlvi and Habib-ur-Rehman

| December 1, 2023
Condolences and Prayers: APNS grieves the demise of Ajmal Dehlvi and Habib-ur-Rehman

KARACHI, DEC 1 /DNA/ – “Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mr. Ajmal Dehlvi, Chief Editor, Daily Amn, Karachi and Mr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Managing Director, Daily Amn, Karachi.         

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved families and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss. DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.23 pc

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.23 pc

ISLAMABAD, DEC 01 (DNA) — The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI),Read More

From Ashkhabad to Islamabad: Exhibition honors the significance of 31 years of diplomacy

From Ashkhabad to Islamabad: Exhibition honors the significance of 31 years of diplomacy

DNA ASHKHABAD CITY, DEC 1: Many thanks indeed for all of you for being withRead More

Comments are Closed