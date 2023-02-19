‘Look at the brighter side’: Sania Mirza shares life advice in latest post

Sania Mirza, sharing her picture on Instagram, said people should look at the “brighter side” of things. Her latest post got thousands of likes from Instagrammers. The prolific star has millions of Instagram followers. She shares pictures and videos of her personal and professional lives. Moreover, she shares words of wisdom and opinion on social issues.

Sania Mirza, in a previous post, said it was time to hold onto faith instead of losing it. The tennis star’s statements come after she bid farewell to her Grand Slam career. Considered by many as India’s greatest female tennis player, She won Wimbledon and US Open women’s doubles titles in 2015 before winning the Australian Open in 2016.

Moreover, she won Australian Open, French Open and US Open women’s mixed doubles titles in 2009, 2012 and 2014. Sania Mirza, considered as India’s greatest female tennis player, had the opportunity to end her Grand Slam career by winning Australian Open mixed doubles contest for the second time.

It was not a fairytale ending as she and Rohan Bopanna lost the final to Brazilian pair Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani 6-7 and 2-6.

Sania Mirza announced last year that she would call time on her career aged 36 after Dubai Tennis Championships in February. She had initially planned to retire in 2022 but was pushed back because of an injury.