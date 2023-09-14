Longing for Home: Garabagh’s displaced seek return after three years of waiting

Azerbaijani IDPs from Khankandi, Khojaly and other districts of Garabagh appeal to international community

BAKU: Azerbaijani Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the city of Khankandi, Khojaly, Khojavand districts and other territories of the Garabagh region, currently under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers have made an appeal to the international community.

The appeal reads:

“We – the internally displaced persons from Khojaly, Khankandi, Khojavand and other districts of the Garabagh region currently under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers – declare to the international community that although the Garabagh conflict ended three years ago, in 2020, we are still unable to return to our cities, districts, villages, homes and native lands.

Armenia is circulating false propaganda that only Armenians allegedly lived in those regions. They are even denying the fact it was Azerbaijanis who had historically lived there. This is a bogus claim! We are the true native residents of Khojaly, Khankandi, Karkijahan, Malibayli, Gushchular, Meshali, Garadaghli!

As a result of Armenia’s policy of aggression against Azerbaijan, we experienced tremendous tragedies, acts of genocide and mass killings. They tried to erase our memory by pursuing a policy of ethnic cleansing, our mosques and graves of our relatives were destroyed and desecrated, our houses were razed to the ground. Our homelands were given fictitious names. Countless people have left this world longing for their homeland.

It causes us immense pain and suffering to look at our native homes only in photos and videos. The once happy places have now become a “barren land”.

The remains of the Armenian army should be completely removed from these territories, the remnants of the puppet junta created and still being supported by Armenia should be dissolved, and the illegal armed groups should be disarmed. This is our demand! This is the demand of the entire Azerbaijan!

The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was fully restored by the establishment of a checkpoint in Lachin in April this year. The courageous and thoughtful policy of Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President IlhamAliyev has brought us these happy days!

Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur are now being turned into paradise. The overwhelming joy of the people of Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Tartar returning to their homes inspires us and gives us even more hope that we too will soon become a part of this Great Return!

Therefore, the sovereignty of Azerbaijan over Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand and other areas that have now become a “barren land” should be ensured.

We appeal to the Armenians living in the Garabagh region: you can live happily under the flag of Azerbaijan, under the Constitution of Azerbaijan and in accordance with laws of Azerbaijan! Do not allow your own fate, the fate of your children and future generations to be poisoned by Armenia and the illegal junta regime it supports! Garabagh should become a place of peace, coexistence and prosperity!

The “barren land” cannot remain as such forever, it is unacceptable that we are still unable to return to our homes! We hereby declare that each of us believes in Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President IlhamAliyev! We believe that we will return to Khojaly, Khankandi, Khojavand, Aghdara! For more than 30 years, we did not lose faith in that for a single day. We live with a great longing for that day!

Every year on the day of the Khojaly genocide, we visit the “Mother’s Cry” memorial in Baku. We must be able to mark the Khojaly tragedy in our own Khojaly too. Khojaly is waiting for us! We are impatiently waiting for the day when we can say, “Dear Khojaly, we are back!”

We are calling on the international community to demand that Armenia stop taking steps against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and ensure our right to return to our homes!”