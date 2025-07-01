Loneliness responsible for over 800,000 deaths annually, warns WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning over the global toll of loneliness, estimating that the condition contributes to more than 800,000 deaths worldwide each year.

In a new report, the UN health agency described loneliness and social isolation as a “public health challenge of our time”, urging governments and communities to treat social connection as a priority.

According to the report, loneliness leads to over 871,000 deaths annually — averaging more than 100 fatalities every hour. The WHO defines loneliness as the distressing gap between the social relationships individuals desire and those they actually experience.

“At a time when people are more digitally connected than ever before, a growing number of individuals are feeling isolated and alone,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “This paradox must be addressed urgently.”

The report finds that one in every six people globally suffers from loneliness. Although the problem affects people of all ages, the report highlights that young individuals and those living in low- and middle-income countries are particularly at risk.

Chido Mpemba, co-chair of the WHO Commission on Social Connection, noted that even among digitally connected youth, feelings of loneliness are widespread. “As technology reshapes our societies, we must ensure it brings us closer together — not further apart,” she said.

Beyond emotional distress, loneliness is linked to a range of serious health concerns, including stroke, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cognitive decline, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. Studies cited in the report suggest that people experiencing social isolation are at significantly higher risk of premature death, while those with strong social networks enjoy better mental health and increased longevity.

“People who live alone are nearly twice as likely to suffer from depression,” the report adds, underlining the urgent need for preventive interventions.

To tackle this crisis, WHO has proposed a global roadmap centred on five key areas: policy-making, research, evidence-based interventions, improved measurement of social connection, and reshaping public attitudes to reduce stigma. The organisation is calling for a broad-based movement involving individuals, civil society, governments, and international partners.

The report concludes with a call to action: “It is time to build societies that foster belonging and mutual care. Social connection is not a luxury — it is a fundamental human need.”

WHO is urging countries to integrate social connection into national health strategies, develop community programmes, and promote environments that encourage meaningful interaction.