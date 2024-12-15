List of 40 rescued Pakistani nationals from Greece boat incident officially released

ISLAMABAD, DEC 15 (DNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today released the comprehensive list of 40 Pakistani nationals who were successfully rescued from the tragic boat incident off the coast of Greece.

This list has been meticulously compiled based on detailed interviews conducted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Athens and the information provided by Greek authorities.

The release of this list represents an important step in the ongoing efforts to account for all Pakistani citizens involved in the maritime incident and to provide critical information to the families awaiting news of their loved ones.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to work closely with Greek authorities to ensure the full support and assistance of the rescued individuals and to complete ongoing search and rescue operations for those still missing.

Further details will be communicated as they become available.