Lions B wins Federal Cup Women’s Basketball Tournament

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD, April 19: Lycans B becomes champion after defeating Lycans A by 11-5 point in the final of Federal Cup 3×3 Women’s Basketball Tournament, organised by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) here at Multipurpose Court F-6 Islamabad.

According to the secretary of Federal Basketball Association Ouj E Zahoor, the purpose of organizing women’s tournament along with men’s event is to encourage female basketball players so that they can get opportunities to show their skills as six teams competed in the one-day event.

Federal Basketball Association President Ijaz Butt was the chief guest of concluding ceremony who along with former coach Malik Riaz and FBBA Secretary Ouj E Zahoor distributed prizes among the players.

In the final of the tournament, Lycans “B” defeated Lycans “A” by 11 points against 05 with support of Sana Mahmood scored 5 points and Asma Shehryar scoring 4 points while Rehana Naz of Lycans A scored two points.

Earlier in the semi-final round, Lycans “B” defeated AK “A” by 11-7 points, while Lycans A defeated AK B by 13-6 points. The matches of the event were supervised by Moazzam Naveed and Muhammad Mudassar.