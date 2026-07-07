Lifetime passports for KP MPs and their spouses

However, the three laws have remained under wraps since the governor’s assent. The Acts and the gazette notifications have yet to be uploaded to the KP Assembly website

Bureau Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday enacted a law expanding provincial assembly members’ powers and immunities, including the issuance of lifetime official passports to them and their spouses.

The KP Assembly passed the KP Provincial Assembly (Powers, Immunities and Privileges) Act, 2026, on April 30. On the same day, it also passed two other laws: the KP Province Speaker and Deputy Speaker (Powers, Immunities and Privileges) Act, 2026, and the KP Province (Salaries and Allowances of Members) Act, 2026. KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assented to the laws on May 6.

However, the three laws have remained under wraps since the governor’s assent. The Acts and the gazette notifications have yet to be uploaded to the KP Assembly website.

Through the KP Provincial Assembly (Powers, Immunities and Privileges) Act, 2026, the government has repealed the 1988 law on the same subject. Although most provisions of the repealed law have been retained in the new legislation, certain changes have been made to expand the privileges of assembly members. Section 8(1) of the aforesaid law provides that a member, for the purpose of discharging his official functions, can summon a meeting within his constituency or concerned district, at such public place as he may specify, whereas Section 8(2) makes it binding on government officers to attend this meeting.

“Every government officer of the district concerned shall be bound to attend the meeting summoned under section 1, provided that the officer has been duly informed,” reads the Section 8(2).

Section 8(3) provides that any government officer who, without sufficient cause, fails to attend a meeting summoned under Sub-Section 1 shall be deemed to have committed a breach of privilege.

Under Section 10 of the legislation, members have been granted blanket immunity from preventive detention.