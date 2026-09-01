‘Lifeblood of region’: PM warns against weaponising water at SCO summit

Bishkek: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned against weaponising water for political purposes, saying that it must never be “weaponised or used as an instrument of coercion”.

PM Shehbaz stated this while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) Summit in Bishkek after Pakistan assumed the organisation’s chairmanship for 2026–27.

Pakistan’s chairmanship will run for one year, with Islamabad set to host the next SCO Council of Heads of State summit in 2027.

During its term, Pakistan will lead the organisation’s activities and seek to strengthen cooperation among member states in areas including regional security, economic development and connectivity.

“South Asia cannot realise its true potential without lasting peace. Water is the lifeblood of our region; it sustains millions of lives, nourishes our land,” the PM said.

The premier stressed that the water “must never be weaponised; it must never be used as an instrument of coercion nor can it ever be exploited for political leverage”.

The remarks come amid the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) dispute, with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruling that the agreement remains in force and ordering India to suspend hydro projects.

India placed the treaty in abeyance after 26 people were killed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, accusing Pakistan of involvement. Pakistan denied the allegation, while intense fighting followed in May before a US-brokered ceasefire.

In his speech today, PM Shehbaz described the SCO as an important platform for global peace and stability, saying the organisation’s completion of 25 years was an important milestone.

The prime minister said Pakistan was an active and responsible SCO member and viewed the organisation as a symbol of the collective resolve to address shared challenges.

He said the global landscape was facing growing geopolitical tensions, stressing that Islamabad believed in the peaceful resolution of conflicts and respect for international law.

“Pakistan has played an effective role in promoting peace during the regional crisis,” he said, adding that Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts led to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the US.

The prime minister described the Islamabad MoU as an important step towards reducing tensions in the region and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to lasting regional peace.

He stressed that international agreements must be fully implemented in accordance with both their spirit and letter.

Referring to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement signed between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye, he said it is purely defensive in nature and is not directed against any country, nor intended to create confrontation or division.

Highlighting the plight of Palestinian people, he said the international community must honour its commitment to help the Palestinian people alongside all other oppressed nations secure their fundamental right to self-determination.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted terrorism as one of the most serious threats facing the region, saying Pakistan had sacrificed more than 90,000 lives in the fight against terrorism.

He said terrorism had also caused Pakistan more than $150 billion in economic losses.

The prime minister noted that more than three billion people lived in the SCO region, making greater regional connectivity not merely an option but a strategic necessity.

He said recent crises had highlighted the importance of secure energy corridors, while stressing the need to promote regional rail, road and energy projects.

He described the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as an important means of connecting regional economies with the Arabian Sea.

He called for implementation of the SCO Development Strategy 2035 and described the establishment of an SCO Development Bank as an important step.

Islamabad would continue contributing to poverty alleviation and the promotion of social protection, he said, adding that energy and information technology would be among the priorities of Pakistan’s SCO chairmanship.

Earlier today, SCO member states’ leaders signed the summit’s declaration, including PM Shehbaz, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The prime minister is on a three-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 2, where he is attending the summit and the SCO Plus Summit alongside bilateral engagements.