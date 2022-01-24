Life and Work of Waheed Murad celebrated at the High Commission

LONDON, JAN 24: The High Commission for Pakistan, London organized a cultural evening on 21 January 2022 to celebrate and pay tribute to the life and work of Pakistani film icon, Waheed Murad. The event was organized in collaboration with the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis and Search Peace Foundation, as part of Pakistan’s 75th Anniversary celebration. A large number of British Pakistanis turned up for the cultural evening.

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan, together with his wife Amb. Leena Salim Moazzam welcomed the guests and shared their memories of the golden era of Pakistani cinema. Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner said the Mission would be organizing more cultural events in future to connect the diaspora with Pakistan and its rich cultural heritage.

Local singers enthralled the audience with songs from Waheed Murad’s films. The attendees also reminisced about their association with Waheed Murad and his films. They paid tribute to him for his contribution towards the development of Pakistani cinema.

An online petition for installation of Waheed Murad’s statue in the famous Madame Tussaud London was also launched on the occasion.

Ms Esther Das, a British Pakistani fan of Waheed Murad, moderated the event.