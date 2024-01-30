Tuesday, January 30, 2024
‘Life and some other beautiful things’

January 30, 2024
Ambassador of Czech Republic to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JAN 30 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Czech Republic to Pakistan, Ladislav Steinhubel and others attended an exhibition “Life and some Other Beautiful Things” by IRFAN CHEEMA at Tanzara Art Gallery.

The guests discovered the beauty the artist captured in every brushstroke in his skillfully rendered paintings.

