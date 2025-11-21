LHC orders crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE, Nov 21 (APP/DNA): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday lauded the preservation of historical heritage under the Neela Gumbad project, terming it a positive development.

The court also directed authorities to intensify action against vehicles emitting smoke on city roads.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing petitions, filed by citizen Haroon Farooq and others concerning environmental pollution and civic issues.

During the proceedings, the court observed that Bahawalpur was currently recording the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) in the province, primarily due to heavy traffic. “Smoke-emitting vehicles are still visible on the roads,” it remarked.

The court noted that senior officers of the Environment Department must be present in the field. “When officers are seen on the roads, people will act responsibly,” Justice Shahid Karim said. He also expressed concern over ongoing construction activities in Lahore, stating that they were contributing significantly to dust pollution. “Anti-smog measures are pointless if dust continues to rise. This must be controlled,” he added.

The court remarked that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other departments must complete their projects on time. The court sought a report from WASA regarding water meters at the next hearing.

A government lawyer assured the court that no trees would be cut in cantonment areas without permission.

At this stage, the LDA submitted a progress report on road rehabilitation works, revealing that 62 projects were currently underway in Lahore. Of these, 27 projects had not yet been handed over by WASA to the LDA, while 35 had been completed and transferred.

The court adjourned the proceedings for one week and summoned detailed reports from the relevant departments.