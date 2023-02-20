LHC grants Imran bail in one case, second still pending

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted PTI chief Imran Khan protective bail in one case with the hearing of the second yet to commence.

Imran had finally made his way inside the courtroom after dawdling outside for nearly an hour-and-a-half despite entering the LHC premises around 6pm. His convoy faced difficulty in moving towards the courtroom due to the large number of lawyers and supporters gathered.

Senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Swati are also present alongside the former premier.

Footage aired on television showed Imran’s convoy being showered with rose petals as it made its way inside the LHC premises with a large number of PTI supporters surrounding the cars and chanting slogans in support of the former prime minister.