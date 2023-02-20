LHC grants Imran bail in one case, disposes of second plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted PTI chief Imran Khan protective bail in one case registered against him in Islamabad while the second plea, pertaining to protests outside the ECP, was disposed of after the ex-premier withdrew his petition. During today’s hour-long hearing, Imran’s convoy faced difficulty in moving towards the courtroom due to the large number of lawyers and supporters gathered. He finally emerged from his car at 7:30pm despite entering the LHC premises around 6pm and made his way to the courtroom alongside senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Swati. When Imran’s convoy left Zaman Park — where the PTI chief has been convalescing since being wounded in an assassination attempt during a pitstop his caravan made in Wazirabad while they were marching on Islamabad — and arrived at the LHC premises, it was showered with rose petals. A large number of PTI supporters had also surrounded the convoy and chanted slogans in support of the ex-premier.