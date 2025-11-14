LHC disposes of plea for revival of Namal Lake, seeks fresh petition

LAHORE, Nov 14 (APP/DNA): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a civil miscellaneous application seeking revival of Namal Lake in Mianwali, directing the petitioner-counsel to file a separate and proper petition on the matter.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order while hearing environmental petitions related to ineffective smog-control measures and other ecological issues. The application had been filed by Advocate Bilal Ahmad.

Earlier, the petitioner-counsel argued before the court that Namal Lake — established in 1913 over 14,000-kanal area and declared a game reserve under the Wildlife Act — had historically served the water needs of more than 150,000 people. He contended that the lake had dried up due to mini-dam construction, silt accumulation, and other factors, and urged the court to order its restoration.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing of the environmental petitions until next week, directing all relevant departments to take immediate and effective measures to combat smog.

A member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission presented a report on the inspection of heavy vehicles at Lahore’s entry and exit points, revealing that only 10 staff members were available for monitoring. The court questioned as to how responsibilities could be fulfilled with such limited manpower.

To which, the Environment Department officials assured the bench that efforts were underway to increase staff strength.

Officials also reported a 53% increase in fines issued for smog-related violations and unfit vehicles, activation of three shifts of traffic wardens, and deployment of Environment Department teams at the Shahdara and Pattoki toll plazas. WASA informed the court that 11 of its 19 schemes had been handed over to the LDA.

However, the court expressed strong displeasure at government departments for shifting responsibility onto one another and showing negligence in implementing smog-control measures.

The bench, however, did express satisfaction over traffic police action against smoke-emitting vehicles and directed the Road Transport authorities to conduct joint operations with traffic wardens.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa submitted a report on cutting of a banyan tree near Cantt Bakery, stating that the Lahore Cantonment Board had issued permission for its removal.

The court also extended the stay on ongoing construction in Ghalib Market Park and directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to re-examine the matter. A reply was sought on complaints regarding garbage dumping in vacant plots.

Representatives of the LDA and other departments were present during the proceedings.