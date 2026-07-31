LG polls in Capital draw near

Faisal Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, JUL 31 /DNA/ — The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the commencement of preparations for local government elections in the federal capital, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Islamabad, the process of delimitation has begun following the completion of training for the delimitation committees. The Deputy Commissioner has provided the necessary maps, and the formal exercise will start on August 1, 2026, concluding on October 13, 2026. The ECP has also forwarded its recommendations on the draft Local Government Conduct of Election Rules to the Ministry of Interior and the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, urging the immediate publication of the rules so that printing of election materials and other arrangements can proceed without delay.

In Punjab, hearings on objections to preliminary delimitations have been completed by the respective authorities. Decisions will be communicated to the delimitation committees by August 7, 2026, and the final delimitations will be published on August 17, 2026. The ECP will then consult with the provincial government to finalize the election schedule. Officials confirmed that the Commission is fully prepared to conduct the local government elections in Punjab on time.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, delimitations have been completed in 23 districts, while work continues in seven others. The ECP held a consultative meeting on July 14, 2026 with the Chief Secretary and Secretary of Local Government under Section 219(3) of the Elections Act. Following the provincial government’s request, a 15‑day extension was granted. Subsequently, on July 21, 2026, the provincial government amended Section 5(e) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, increasing the population limits for Village and Neighborhood Councils from 5,000–15,000 to 30,000–40,000.

However, the number of seats in the Ninth Schedule remained unchanged, creating a legal anomaly. The ECP informed the provincial government that this inconsistency must be resolved before delimitations can proceed in the remaining districts. On July 28, 2026, the Chief Secretary notified the ECP that the government intends to amend the Ninth Schedule and requested three weeks to finalize the changes. The ECP granted the extension but reiterated that it remains fully prepared to conduct elections once the legal framework is clarified.

The Commission emphasized that under Article 219(d) and Article 140‑A of the Constitution, as well as Section 219 of the Elections Act 2017, it is bound to hold local government elections within 120 days of the expiry of local bodies’ terms. Despite repeated efforts to complete delimitations and issue election schedules, both federal and provincial governments have often amended local government laws during or after these processes, causing delays.

To prevent future disruptions, the ECP has proposed amendments to Article 140‑A and Section 219 of the Elections Act 2017, recommending that no changes be made to local government laws or boundaries after the expiry of local bodies. It further suggested that if governments intend to introduce major reforms, legislation should be completed at least one year before the end of local bodies’ tenure.

The ECP noted that its proposals were not adopted. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, on behalf of the federal government, responded that lawmaking is the prerogative of Parliament and cannot be restricted. The ECP clarified that its recommendations were aimed solely at ensuring timely elections and fulfilling its constitutional obligations.