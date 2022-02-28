LETTER TO THE EDITOR

PLEA TO KPT CHIEF TO FIX POTHOLES OF 2-TALWAR KPT UNDERPASS

While it is pleasant to witness the lifeless KPT Underpass getting illustrious LED-lit abstract designs on its sidewalls, it is unfathomable at the same time how the local Government could miss the dangerous potholes during the ongoing [and other previous] renovation works – the should-be priority!

Bikes carrying children, mothers, students, and other delivery riders can be seen mercilessly swerving around these growingly-deep potholes daily in a bid to dodge them, but this has often resulted in serious accidents – toppled cars and smashed rear windows of cars with legs of bikers dangling out.

In most cases, authorities in Karachi employ the basic throw-and-roll repair method to patch potholes. However, this is more or less a half-hearted attempt that only temporarily solves the problem and is mostly done during election seasons for optics and nothing else. Potholes on public roads need a permanent fix. End of story.

What it takes is to dump water-proof asphaltic material into these potholes and then drive a large asphalt roller over it. That is it! Why a task as simple as this not being done?

A plea to the KPT Chief, Mr. Nadir Mumtaz Warraich on behalf of the thousands of helpless motorists to prioritize permanently fixing these life-threatening potholes in KPT Underpass on urgent basis.