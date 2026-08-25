‘Let court decide’: Govt, PTI trade barbs in Senate over Imran’s transfer to Pims

ISLAMABAD: The government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf exchanged sharp words in the Senate on Tuesday over the transfer of PTI founder Imran Khan to a public hospital instead of a private one, with a top government official saying it was for the court to decide whether the order had been complied with.

Speaking on the Senate floor, PTI Senator Ali Zafar moved a motion to present a resolution on judicial supremacy, saying the government had not taken Imran to Shifa Hospital, had not constituted the medical board and had effectively altered the Supreme Court’s order on its own.

The authorities had taken Imran to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) instead of Shifa International Hospital, as ordered by the Supreme Court, citing security reasons.

He said the government had refused to sign a resolution affirming belief in judicial supremacy, which he said meant the government did not believe in it.

“You may have political differences with the founder [Imran], but do not play with someone’s health,” he said.

PM’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, responding to Ali Zafar, said the senator should not appoint himself as the court. “Whether the court order was complied with or not — it is for the court to decide,” he said.

He accused the PTI of politicising the founder’s health, saying the government had acted on the court’s decision.

He said Imran had been brought to Shifa Hospital but was taken to a government hospital at the last minute due to security concerns, adding that the government and administration would present evidence of the situation outside Shifa Hospital before the court.

He maintained that no negligence had occurred regarding Imran’s health and none would occur.

Imran was shifted to Pims and taken back to Adiala jail after medical examination. The Supreme Court, in its August 18 order, had directed the authorities to transfer the former prime minister to Shifa International Hospital for a medical examination.

Later, the PTI filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court over the alleged violation of its order concerning the party founder’s hospital transfer.

‘Plan to transfer Imran to Pims changed at last minute’

Separately, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan — while speaking to journalists at Adiala Road’s Dahgal checkpoint in Rawalpindi — said the plan to transfer Imran to the hospital had been changed at the last minute, adding that “whoever changed the plan at the last moment did wrong.”

He said the PTI had been close to making significant progress and that their efforts had been undermined. He expressed disappointment that Imran had not received proper treatment at Pims either, saying the Supreme Court’s order could still be implemented today “if those who need to listen are listening.”

Gohar said the government had never informed the PTI of any security concerns regarding the transfer to Shifa Hospital, adding that the PTI itself had security concerns about Imran.

He was referring to Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s remarks, who said that Imran was shifted to Pims due to security situation.

Gohar said the PTI had issued a clear directive through its core and political committee that no one should go to Shifa Hospital, and that Imran’s sister had confirmed he was taken to Pims.

He said the PTI’s contempt petition had been assigned a number in the Supreme Court and an early hearing had also been requested, clarifying that the PTI had not violated the court’s orders. He described the petition as a civil contempt of court matter related to the implementation of the SC order.