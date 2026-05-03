Legacy media vital against misinformation, says Sarmad Ali

Sarmad Ali calls for stronger support for legacy media on World Press Freedom Day, warning that misinformation threatens truth and urging protection of credible journalism and responsible press freedom.

KARACHI, MAY 3 /DNA/ – Dr Sarmad Ali, PPP Senator and President of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society has stressed the critical importance of credible journalism, warning that the role of legacy media is more vital than ever in an era dominated by misinformation.

In a message shared on social media ahead of World Press Freedom Day, Ali said a free, responsible, and independent press is not just a pillar of democracy but its “conscience.”

He highlighted that established media institutions remain a key line of defense against the rapid spread of false information across digital platforms.

Ali noted that while technology has transformed the media landscape, it has also accelerated the spread of misinformation and disinformation, making editorial standards, verification, and accountability more essential than ever.

“Supporting legacy media is not about resisting change; it is about preserving truth,” he said, emphasizing that journalism must continue to be guided by ethics, professionalism, and public interest rather than algorithms and virality.

He further stressed that societies that value facts over falsehoods must invest in and protect credible media institutions, adding that press freedom must go hand in hand with a responsibility to safeguard the integrity of public discourse.

Ali called for a renewed collective commitment to strengthening independent journalism, warning that without credible media, the foundation of informed decision-making and democratic accountability could be at risk.