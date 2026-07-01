Lebanon, Syria join CENTCOM-led Middle East security dialogue for first time

WASHINGTON, JUL 1: The US military headed a regional security dialogue in the Middle East on Tuesday, marking the first time Lebanon and Syria have participated in such a defense conference led by Washington.

Senior military officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the UAE, and Yemen participated in the dialogue, which examined ways to enhance defense collaboration across the region, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Participants all underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our regional partners,” CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper said. “The discussions underscored our shared commitment to regional security and stability.”

CENTCOM added that the United States and its regional partners operate the world’s “most sophisticated and largest active air and missile defense umbrella across the Middle East.”

The US announced a new Middle Eastern Air Defense coordination cell, the Combined Defense Operations Cell (MEAD-CDOC), in January. The cell is meant to share information and threat warnings between the US and regional partners. It is located in the Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.