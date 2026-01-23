Friday, January 23, 2026
Lebanon, Saudi Arabia talk bilateral cooperation in Davos meeting

| January 23, 2026
DAVOS, JAN 23: Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos.

The two officials reviewed bilateral relations and discussed areas of cooperation across various sectors.

They also addressed developments in Lebanon, with Saudi Arabia reaffirming its support for the Lebanese state and commending the government’s efforts to assert sovereignty, ensure that weapons are held solely by state institutions, and implement reforms aimed at safeguarding Lebanon’s resources and the unity and integrity of its territory.

