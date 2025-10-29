Lebanese ambassador meets CDA chairman

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with the Ambassador of Lebanon, H.E. Abdullaziz Issa, at the CDA Headquarters on Wednesday. Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting, along with strengthening bilateral relations. On this occasion, both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen urban-level relations and cooperation between Islamabad and Beirut.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Pakistan holds its brotherly country Lebanon in high esteem and respect. He expressed the desire to further solidify the sister city relationship between Islamabad and Beirut.

The Ambassador of Lebanon, H.E. Abdullaziz Issa, appreciated the measures taken by CDA for the beauty and development of Islamabad, stating that Islamabad is an extraordinarily green and naturally beautiful city. He remarked that the beauty, greenery and cleanliness of Islamabad are surprisingly and unexpectedly remarkable.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that efforts are ongoing to make Islamabad an even more beautiful and greener city. He mentioned that the Margalla Hills further enhance the natural beauty of Islamabad. Chairman CDA said that the Capital City Islamabad is a modern gridlock city established in 1960 under a master plan.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa informed that a plan is under consideration to relocate all diplomatic missions to the Diplomatic Enclave.Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, while informing about the beautification and upgradation of the Diplomatic Enclave, further said that recreational and sports facilities are being increased alongside the beautification of the Diplomatic Enclave.

The meeting also reaffirmed the commitment to enhance cooperation in other areas of mutual interest and to further strengthen city level and cultural relations.